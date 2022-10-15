Morris notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's 105-89 preseason loss against the Knicks.

Morris played alongside Bradley Beal in the backcourt and while he had major efficiency issues when it came to scoring, he delivered decent value thanks to his contributions in other categories. Expect Morris to open the season as Washington's starting point guard, but he is likely to operate as a secondary ball-handler and playmaker behind Beal.