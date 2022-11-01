Morris registered 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

The 19-point output was Morris' best mark of the campaign, and the electric point guard has scored in double digits just twice all season long. He also recorded a season-high three steals, and while he was productive across several categories in this one, he hasn't been a very consistent fantasy performer. He's averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent from deep.