Morris had 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to the Magic.

The 27-year-old point guard appears to be finding his form again, scoring in double digits in four of the last five games and averaging 11.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.2 threes over that stretch while playing 26.8 minutes a night. With Kyle Kuzma (ankle) potentially out for a few games, Morris could see his usage and production rise further, but he'll remain a complementary option behind Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.