Morris (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Morris was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's clash before being ruled out, but he appears to have another questionable tag for Wednesday in Miami. If he misses out again, Corey Kispert could remain in the starting lineup, and Jordan Goodwin could also line up for additional ball-handling duties if Bradley Beal (quad) can't suit up.
