Morris (hamstring) hopes to rejoin the lineup Monday against the Warriors, Neil Dalal of Hoop District reports.
Dalal notes that the team will likely take precautions to avoid further setbacks, but Morris is clearly feeling pretty well a couple of days ahead of the contest. The injury report released by the team Sunday should supply a clearer picture of his chances to take the floor Monday.
More News
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Ruled out Friday•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Makes rare impact on boards•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: First double-double of season•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Mediocre performance in win•