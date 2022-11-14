Morris ended with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 victory over the Grizzlies.

Morris scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 6 against the Grizzlies, as he hasn't shown much consistency through the first month of the season. However, he continues to make his presence known by facilitating the basketball with success while also crashing the boards. He's totaled 13 rebounds and 15 assists over his last two games.