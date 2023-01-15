Morris (hamstring) will be available for Monday's matchup against Golden State, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Morris was sidelined for Washington's previous contest due to hamstring soreness, but the point guard has been cleared to return Monday and will presumably be back in the starting lineup. The 2017 second-round pick has started all 37 of his appearances this season and is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 assists (career high) and 3.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.