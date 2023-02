Morris (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls.

Morris was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning due to low-back tightness, and as is usually the case when that happens, he's been ruled out for the afternoon tilt. Last time he was sidelined, Delon Wright slid into the starting lineup, which will presumably happen again, but Kendrick Nunn, Jordan Goodwin and Corey Kispert are also candidates for increased roles.