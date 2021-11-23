Harrell managed 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 FT) and 18 rebounds during Monday's 109-103 loss to Charlotte.

Harrell was an absolute beast inside the paint for the Wizards, as the center led the team in both scoring and rebounding to mark his sixth double-double of the season. Harrell's 18 rebounds were also a career high. Through 17 outings this year, Harrell has scored in double figures in every game and has grabbed at least nine rebounds in nine different matchups.