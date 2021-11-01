Harrell with move back to the bench for Monday's game at Atlanta, Wizards insider Quinton Mayo reports.

With Daniel Gafford (quad) returning from a two-game absence, Harrell will shift back to his usual spot in the rotation as the Wizards' first big man off the bench. Thus far, Harrell has vastly outperformed Gafford, fantasy-wise, posting three double-doubles in six games with averages of 19.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.5 minutes.