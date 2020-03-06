Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Back to bench Friday
Wagner will come off the bench Friday against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
With Thomas Bryant (foot) back, Wagner will transition back into his usual reserve role. Across his past 12 games coming off the bench, Wagner is averaging 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.8 minutes.
