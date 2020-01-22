Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Cleared for non-contact work
Wagner (ankle) has been cleared for non-contact activities, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
While this is an important step in Wagner's recovery, it still could be "a couple of weeks" until he returns to games. More information on his timetable should emerge as he continues to his various milestones in his recovery.
