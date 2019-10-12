Wagner totaled 18 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during the Wizards' 115-99 preseason win over the Knicks on Saturday.

The 22-year-old continued his impressive exhibition slate with his third double-digit scoring effort in as many games. Wagner started alongside Thomas Bryant in the frontcourt Friday, with rookie Rui Hachimura (rest) sitting out the contest. Wagner is likely to slot in as Bryant's backup at center to begin the season, but he could certainly make a case for a solid amount of minutes if he can keep up this caliber of production once the games start to count in the standings.