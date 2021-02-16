Wagner scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added four steals, three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes Monday during the victory over the Rockets.

Wagner and Robin Lopez split duties at the center position as Wagner finished with an edge in minutes, points, steals and blocks. Over his last two games, both starts, Wagner is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals while playing in 23.0 minutes per game.