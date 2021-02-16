Wagner scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added four steals, three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes Monday during the victory over the Rockets.
Wagner and Robin Lopez split duties at the center position as Wagner finished with an edge in minutes, points, steals and blocks. Over his last two games, both starts, Wagner is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals while playing in 23.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Well-rounded production in start•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Joins starting five•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Exits rotation•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Solid off bench with 17 points•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Scores 17 in 21 minutes•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Will be on minutes limit•