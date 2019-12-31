Wagner (ankle) could remain out another three weeks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Wagner hasn't shedded his walking boot yet, as it's reported that the Michigan product will have it on at least another week. Coach Scott Brooks mentioned Tuesday that once the boot is removed, Wagner will likely need another 10 to 14 days to fully recover, pushing a possible return to a total of three weeks. Wagner hasn't played since logging 26 minutes against Charlotte on Dec. 10, a span of nine straight games. The 2018 first-round selection was averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds prior to his ankle injury.