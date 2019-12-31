Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Could remain out three more weeks
Wagner (ankle) could remain out another three weeks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wagner hasn't shedded his walking boot yet, as it's reported that the Michigan product will have it on at least another week. Coach Scott Brooks mentioned Tuesday that once the boot is removed, Wagner will likely need another 10 to 14 days to fully recover, pushing a possible return to a total of three weeks. Wagner hasn't played since logging 26 minutes against Charlotte on Dec. 10, a span of nine straight games. The 2018 first-round selection was averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds prior to his ankle injury.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...