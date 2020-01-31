Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Could return next week
Coach Scott Brooks said Friday that Wagner (ankle) could retake the court sometime next week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined by the left ankle sprain since Dec. 10 but appears to be closing in on his return. Wagner was selected to the World Team of the Rising Stars Challenge and Brooks indicated he expects the young forward to be able to play in that game Feb. 14.
