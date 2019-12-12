Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Doesn't practice Thursday
Wagner did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
The extent of Wagner's injury isn't clear, and he should be considered questionable for now ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies. If he misses time, Ian Mahinmi and Troy Brown could see extra run.
