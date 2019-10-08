Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Drops 16 off bench
Wagner tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and an assist over 24 minutes Monday against the Knicks.
Wagner struggled with his shot from downtown, hitting on just one of seven attempts, but he was able to lead his squad with 16 points in the exhibition. After being dealt to the Wizards over the offseason, he's in line to handle a key bench role during his second NBA season.
