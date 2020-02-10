Wagner put up 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Wagner recently returned from an ankle injury that forced him to miss 25 games, but looked no worse for wear in this one. Thomas Bryant is out indefinitely because of a stress reaction in his right foot. The Wizards will likely take it easy with Bryant, so Bertans could see a solid uptick in his workload. The 22-year old is a standard league asset in only 20.2 minutes per game, so he's worth a look for teams in search of a big man.