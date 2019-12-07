Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Flirts with double-double Friday
Wagner tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-103 loss to the Heat.
Wagner played a season-high 31 minutes Friday, falling just one rebound short of his third double-double of the season. Wagner is going to be the starting center for the Wizards for at least the next three weeks. He has been a 12-team asset even with Thomas Bryant (foot) on the floor and so the speculation is that he could be a mid-round player moving forward. Make sure he isn't available in your league.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...