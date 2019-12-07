Wagner tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-103 loss to the Heat.

Wagner played a season-high 31 minutes Friday, falling just one rebound short of his third double-double of the season. Wagner is going to be the starting center for the Wizards for at least the next three weeks. He has been a 12-team asset even with Thomas Bryant (foot) on the floor and so the speculation is that he could be a mid-round player moving forward. Make sure he isn't available in your league.