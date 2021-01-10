Wagner played a season-high 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Heat, putting up 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

After starting center Thomas Bryant (knee) exited two minutes into the first quarter, head coach Scott Brooks split the playing time at the five relatively evenly between Robin Lopez (21 minutes) and Wagner. While Lopez's reputation as a trusted defender near the rim would likely make him the top candidate to enter the starting five if Bryant misses time, Wagner might be the more fantasy-friendly option if Brooks continues to proceed with a timeshare at center. On Sunday, Bryant is slated to undergo an MRI, the results of which should provide insight into how long he might be sidelined.