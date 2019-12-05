Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Good to go Thursday
Wagner (ankle) will play Thursday against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
After practicing Wednesday with no issues, Wagner has been cleared to return following a two-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. With starting center Thomas Bryant (foot) unavailable, Wagner should be in line for a healthy dosage of minutes so long as his ankle holds up.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.