Wagner generated 30 points (13-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Wagner, who was scorchingly hot from the field, amassed career highs in both points and rebounds with his 30 point, 15 rebound outing. The second-year center's carved out a significant bench role on the Wizards this year after joining the team via trade in the offseason. While he's unlikely to replicate Friday's performance again this season, Wagner's translating 18.5 minutes per game into averages of 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, putting himself well within the range of fantasy relevance.