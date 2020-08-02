Wagner had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal in seven minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Nets.

Wagner was one of two Wizards who saw just single-digit minutes. Starting center Thomas Bryant was sensational in this one, which resulted in Wagner remaining glued to the bench for the vast majority of the game. Wagner could be in line for a little bit more playing time during Monday's matchup versus the Pacers given that Bryant earned 37 minutes against the Nets. Nevertheless, Wagner is merely a dart throw in most daily fantasy leagues.