Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Muted line in return
Wagner (ankle) played 12 minutes off the bench Monday in the Wizards' 125-117 loss to the Warriors, finishing with eight points (4-5 FG) and two rebounds.
Back in action after a five-week absence, Wagner's playing time was unsurprisingly limited, but he fared well during the minutes he received. The Wizards ran a bloated 11-man rotation Monday, but more playing time should be available for all three of the Washington bigs that have recently returned from injuries -- Wagner, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura -- once all have their restrictions lifted. Gary Payton, Ian Mahinmi and Isaac Bonga all played 11 minutes or fewer and are all candidates to be excised from the rotation in the near future.
