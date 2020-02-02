Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Not on injury report
Wagner is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.
The Wizards haven't officially commented on Wagner's status, but the implication is that he could be back in the mix Monday night after a lengthy injury layoff. Wagner hasn't played since Dec. 10. so if he is cleared to play, he'll likely have a minutes restriction.
