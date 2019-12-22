Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Out at least another week
Wagner (ankle) is out for a least one week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Rather than continue to label Wagner as day-to-day, the Wizards have decided to rule him out for a week in advance as a result of his sprained left ankle. In his absence, Ian Mahinmi, Davis Bertans, Admiral Schofield and Isaac Bonga all remain candidates to see expanded roles.
