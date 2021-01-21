Wagner (COVID-19) won't play in Friday's game against Milwaukee.

The Wizards are currently hampered with COVID-19 issues and as a result, Wagner, along with seven other teammates, won't play Friday. Robin Lopez will dominate the work at center in the meantime. Per to Fred Katz of The Athletic, coach Scott Brooks doesn't expect any of the players in the COVID-19 protocol to play on the upcoming four-game road trip, so Wagner may be unavailable until at least Jan. 29 against the Hawks. It's worth keeping an eye on Washington's lengthy injury report for the near future.