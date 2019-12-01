Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Out Sunday
Wagner (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Wagner was considered questionable due to the left ankle sprain but won't be able to play Sunday. Isaac Bonga could see increased run with the Wizards now short on frontcourt depth.
