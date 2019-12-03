Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Out Tuesday
Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Washington will be without their top three centers Tuesday night, as Thomas Bryant (foot), Ian Mahinmi (Achilles) and Wagner have all been ruled out. There's a good chance Rui Hachimura sees a healthy dose of minutes at center as a result.
