Wagner collected 21 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 21 minutes Wednesday against Guangzhou.

Wagner continues to impress in a reserve role this preseason, as he put up 16 points in Monday's exhibition against the Knicks. He also contributed outside of the scoring department, snagging four boards while dishing out three dimes on the way to a blowout victory.