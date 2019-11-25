Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Posts double-double in loss
Wagner tallied 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Kings.
In five of his last six games, Wagner has reached double-digit scoring and two double-doubles. The 22-year-old's shooting has been terrific this season, and has converted on 63.2 percent of his field goals and 48.6 percent of his three-point shots. Due to his recent strong play, Wagner could work his way into more playing time, as he is currently averaging 18.9 minutes per game.
