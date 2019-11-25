Play

Wagner tallied 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Kings.

In five of his last six games, Wagner has reached double-digit scoring and two double-doubles. The 22-year-old's shooting has been terrific this season, and has converted on 63.2 percent of his field goals and 48.6 percent of his three-point shots. Due to his recent strong play, Wagner could work his way into more playing time, as he is currently averaging 18.9 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories