Wagner tallied 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in a loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Wagner bounced back from a trio of disappointing starts, finishing with a season-high 21 points and five dimes while tying his season-best with seven boards. The third-year center came into the contest having scored only 13 combined points over his previous three games, and he has proven difficult to count on throughout the campaign despite the occasional strong performance.