Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Questionable Sunday
Wagner is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Clippers due to a left ankle sprain, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wagner has been playing superbly this season, posting double figures offensively in seven of the last nine games. However, it appears as though the center is experiencing left ankle pain and, as a result, is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup.
