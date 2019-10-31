Wagner posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Wizards' 159-158 loss to the Rockets.

Wagner has popped for double-digit points off the bench in three of his four games this season, but it's come on the back on an unsustainable 63 percent mark from the field. Once that presumably tails off, Wagner doesn't offer much in the way of supporting statistics to keep his fantasy value afloat. It'll likely take an injury to starting center Thomas Bryant for Wagner's minutes to a rise to a level that makes him someone worth considering in 12-team leagues.