Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Ruled out for Saturday's game
Wagner (ankle) will not participate in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
An ankle issue has kept Wagner out of practice and will now cause him to miss a game as well. Ian Mahinmi will be the Wizards' only available center for Saturday's contest.
