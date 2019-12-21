Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Ruled out Saturday
Wagner (ankle) will be held out of Saturday's tilt with the 76ers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wagner will miss his fifth-straight game as he continues to rehab from a left ankle sprain. Ian Mahinmi should continue to start in Wagner's place.
