Wagner provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

The second-year center impressed with his shooting, though he provided little other value and added five turnovers and six fouls in 16 chaotic minutes off the bench. Clearly a skilled offensive player, Wagner has the opportunity to cultivate a sizable role in Washington due to the Wizard's lack of frontcourt depth.