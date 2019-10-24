Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Scores 13 off bench
Wagner provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Dallas.
The second-year center impressed with his shooting, though he provided little other value and added five turnovers and six fouls in 16 chaotic minutes off the bench. Clearly a skilled offensive player, Wagner has the opportunity to cultivate a sizable role in Washington due to the Wizard's lack of frontcourt depth.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...