Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Scores 14 points off bench
Wagner had 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Washington's 131-109 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.
Wagner experienced a considerable uptick on his playing time, going from 16.5 minutes per game on his first four outings to 28 minutes here. He has been scoring at a consistent rate -- at least 10 points in four of five games -- while doing it efficiently -- hitting 63.9 percent of his shots from the field and 41.7 percent of his threes. He should continue to have decent upside even though he is likely to remain as a bench piece for the Wizards going forward. Washington plays Detroit at home Monday.
