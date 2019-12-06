Wagner put up five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a victory over the 76ers on Thursday.

As the only center option besides Ian Mahinmi on the roster while Thomas Bryant (foot) remains out for multiple weeks, Wagner could see a sizable role. Going into this game, the second-year big man was hitting an extraordinary amount of his two-point attempts, shooting 69.8 percent from two, and 60.8 percent from the field. He was also swishing 43.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The shooting numbers seem unsustainable (as evidenced by his 0-of-4 showing from deep in this game), but even if they come down, Wagner is worth a look in almost all formats while Bryant is sidelined.