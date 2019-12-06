Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Scores five points in return
Wagner put up five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a victory over the 76ers on Thursday.
As the only center option besides Ian Mahinmi on the roster while Thomas Bryant (foot) remains out for multiple weeks, Wagner could see a sizable role. Going into this game, the second-year big man was hitting an extraordinary amount of his two-point attempts, shooting 69.8 percent from two, and 60.8 percent from the field. He was also swishing 43.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The shooting numbers seem unsustainable (as evidenced by his 0-of-4 showing from deep in this game), but even if they come down, Wagner is worth a look in almost all formats while Bryant is sidelined.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.