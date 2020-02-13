Wagner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Wagner was ejected during the middle of the fourth quarter after receiving back-to-back technical fouls for an altercation with the referees. He finished with six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one assist in 16 minutes on the night and should be allowed to return in full for Friday's tilt with the Cavaliers.