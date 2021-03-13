Wagner will come off the bench for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Wagner will shift to the bench for the first time since Feb. 12. He's averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.7 minutes per game this season and has struggled shooting from the field as of late. Alex Len will get the start in Wagner's place.
More News
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Struggles vs. Grizzlies•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Produces solid stat line Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Contributes 15 points in win•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Well-rounded production in start•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Joins starting five•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Exits rotation•