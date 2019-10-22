Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Should be available for opener
Wagner (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against Dallas "unless something crazy happens overnight," Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wagner was unable to take the court for practice Sunday after suffering a back injury during a preseason matchup, but it doesn't appear as though he'll miss any regular-season action. He's expected to see time at both center and power forward this season off the bench.
