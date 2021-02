Wagner produced 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

Wagner's minutes should continue to increase as his minute restriction is eased. Wagner and Robin Lopez will be the solution for Thomas Bryant's season-ending injury moving forward, but Wagner may have the upper hand at center as a younger and more versatile option.