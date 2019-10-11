Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Starting Friday
Wagner will start Friday's matchup against the Knicks.
Wagner has appeared in both of the Wizards' first two preseason contests. In 22.4 minutes per game, he's posting an impressive 27.3 fantasy points.
