Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Starting Wednesday
Wagner will start Wednesday's tilt with Portland, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wagner will get the start in place of Thomas Bryant, who's out for rest purposes. Wagner's impressed in his second professional season and has amassed averages of 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.1 minutes per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from three and 80.6 percent from the line.
