Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Status uncertain for Thursday
Coach Scott Brooks said Wagner's (ankle) status for Thursday's game against the 76ers is up in the air, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wagner has missed the past two games due to a sprained left ankle, and while he was able to participate in Wednesday's light practice session, his availability for the team's upcoming back-to-back set remains in question.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.