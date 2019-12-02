Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Status uncertain for Tuesday
Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Wagner was held out of Sunday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll have a chance to get back out there Tuesday if all goes well leading up to tip. The team should have another update on his status in the near future.
