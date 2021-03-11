Wagner posted six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wagner's shot has been inconsistent since he joined the starting five on Valentine's Day. The center is scoring 8.6 points per game in 16.3 minutes while shooting just 46.2 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep. His past six games have been especially troublesome, with Wagner hitting just 36.1 percent of his field goals. At this point, he's only a viable option in deeper fantasy formats.