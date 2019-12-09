Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Terrible night in Sunday's loss
Wagner amassed just seven points and six rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 loss to the Clippers.
Wagner started once again for the Wizards but managed just 18 minutes during the loss. It was not a good night for Wagner who was simply outmatched on both ends of the floor. He appears locked in as the starter as long as Thomas Bryant (foot) is sidelined and should be rostered in all formats.
